Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: VF (VFC) and Costco (COST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on VF (VFC) and Costco (COST).

VF (VFC)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Buy rating on VF on May 15 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 52.8% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $63.75 average price target, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $328.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $300.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $330.59 average price target, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on COST: