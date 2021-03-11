Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Thor Industries (THO) and Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Thor Industries (THO) and Stitch Fix (SFIX).

Thor Industries (THO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on Thor Industries on March 9 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.90, close to its 52-week high of $138.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 67.5% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Fox Factory Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thor Industries with a $143.67 average price target, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report issued on March 8, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Stitch Fix, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.09, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $54.00 price target.

