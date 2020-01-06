Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (TSLA), CAE (CAE) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tesla (TSLA), CAE (CAE) and Constellation Brands (STZ).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report issued on January 3, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Tesla, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $445.06, close to its 52-week high of $454.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $301.54.

CAE (CAE)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on CAE today and set a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.38, close to its 52-week high of $28.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

CAE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.12.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $189.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 70.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.50.

