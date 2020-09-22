Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Stitch Fix (SFIX), Gildan Activewear (GIL) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Stitch Fix (SFIX), Gildan Activewear (GIL) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS).

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report issued on September 18, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.06, close to its 52-week high of $30.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 62.4% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear on September 20 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.12.

Khan has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Gildan Activewear.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is ranked #5918 out of 6936 analysts.

Gildan Activewear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.65.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Canada Goose Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.04, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

