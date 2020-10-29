Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Sprouts Farmers (SFM), Boot Barn (BOOT) and Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Sprouts Farmers (SFM), Boot Barn (BOOT) and Harley-Davidson (HOG).

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 61.2% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, United Natural Foods, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprouts Farmers is a Hold with an average price target of $27.13, implying a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Keith covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Lumber Liquidators.

Boot Barn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.09, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on October 26, Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Harley-Davidson, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Activision Blizzard, and Electronic Arts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harley-Davidson is a Hold with an average price target of $36.50, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

