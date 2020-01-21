Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Radcom (RDCM) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Radcom (RDCM) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL).

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.96, close to its 52-week high of $125.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxim Integrated, TE Connectivity, and Microchip.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.24, implying a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Radcom (RDCM)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on Radcom today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

The the analyst consensus on Radcom is currently a Hold rating.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.53, close to its 52-week high of $220.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Constellation Brands, and Colgate-Palmolive.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $223.80, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

