Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), Micron (MU) and Primo Water (PRMW)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), Micron (MU) and Primo Water (PRMW).

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company today and set a price target of $565.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $471.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.5% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $601.78 average price target.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, David Wong from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Micron, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Wong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.39, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Primo Water (PRMW)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 59.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Primo Water with a $14.94 average price target, implying a 67.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

