Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Roku (ROKU) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Roku (ROKU) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF).

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Roku, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.48, close to its 52-week high of $177.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.00, implying a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Fox Factory Holding, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.81, close to its 52-week high of $113.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 89.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Callaway Golf.

Fox Factory Holding has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $96.33.

