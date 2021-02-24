Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Revolve Group (RVLV) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Revolve Group (RVLV) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Revolve Group (RVLV)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group on February 22 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.10, close to its 52-week high of $40.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Capri Holdings, and Ulta Beauty.

Revolve Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.80, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Michael Punzet maintained a Hold rating on Daimler yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.63, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Punzet is ranked #6820 out of 7329 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.99, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR70.00 price target.

