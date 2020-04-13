Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Qorvo (QRVO), Echostar (SATS) and CF Industries (CF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Qorvo (QRVO), Echostar (SATS) and CF Industries (CF).

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Caso covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Monolithic Power, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $115.60 average price target, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Echostar (SATS)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Echostar, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 63.0% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and Crown Castle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Echostar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00.

CF Industries (CF)

Stephens analyst Mark Connelly maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Connelly is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Connelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, DuPont de Nemours, and FMC.

CF Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.93, representing a 34.1% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

