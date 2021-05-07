Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Primo Water (PRMW), Roku (ROKU) and Canadian Tire (OtherCDNAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Primo Water (PRMW), Roku (ROKU) and Canadian Tire (CDNAF).

Primo Water (PRMW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.60, close to its 52-week high of $17.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 59.3% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Dollarama.

Primo Water has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.64, implying a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Roku, with a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 74.3% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $465.16 average price target, which is a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $475.00 price target.

Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Tire yesterday and set a price target of C$195.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannan is ranked #551 out of 7492 analysts.

Canadian Tire has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.91.

