Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: O-I Glass (OI) and DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on O-I Glass (OI) and DuPont de Nemours (DD).

O-I Glass (OI)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Sell rating on O-I Glass on April 8 and set a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for O-I Glass with a $11.53 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Stephens analyst Mark Connelly maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Connelly is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Connelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, CF Industries, and FMC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours with a $60.44 average price target, which is a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DD: