Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF), Helen Of Troy (HELE) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Helen Of Troy (HELE) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Oliver from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.25, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

Oliver has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is ranked #2702 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $116.67 average price target, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Bryan Garnier & Co Ltd also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF118.00 price target.

Helen Of Troy (HELE)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Helen Of Troy today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $195.10, close to its 52-week high of $198.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 61.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Helen Of Troy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.25.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers maintained a Sell rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 46.9% success rate. Galliers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Ferrari.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $43.32, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR25.00 price target.

