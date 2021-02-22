Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF), Diageo (OtherDGEAF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Diageo (DGEAF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Martin Deboo from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.63.

Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #4123 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.82, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diageo (DGEAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Olivier Nicolai maintained a Buy rating on Diageo today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.62, close to its 52-week high of $43.07.

Nicolai has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #3134 out of 7331 analysts.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.63.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Warburg Research analyst Marc Rene Tonn maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.20, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

Tonn has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #1351 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.64, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.