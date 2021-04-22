Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and NVR (NVR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and NVR (NVR).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.10.

CFA has an average return of 6.8% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #6569 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.11, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF117.00 price target.

NVR (NVR)

In a report released yesterday, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on NVR. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4800.00, close to its 52-week high of $5028.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.1% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Toll Brothers, PulteGroup, and DR Horton.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NVR is a Hold with an average price target of $5225.00, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $5000.00 price target.

