Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: MSA Safety (MSA), LKQ (LKQ) and Amazon (AMZN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on MSA Safety (MSA), LKQ (LKQ) and Amazon (AMZN).

MSA Safety (MSA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Hold rating on MSA Safety on April 29 and set a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $160.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 81.0% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

MSA Safety has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $154.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LKQ (LKQ)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison reiterated a Buy rating on LKQ on April 29 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.71, close to its 52-week high of $49.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 69.7% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

LKQ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report issued on April 29, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3467.42, close to its 52-week high of $3554.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 74.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and ChannelAdvisor.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4306.18, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMZN: