Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Monster Beverage (MNST), Enviva (EVA) and Dell Technologies (DELL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Monster Beverage (MNST), Enviva (EVA) and Dell Technologies (DELL).

Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report issued on February 28, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monster Beverage with a $72.13 average price target, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Enviva (EVA)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Enviva on February 28 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 62.1% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Green Plains Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enviva with a $40.00 average price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies on February 28 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.78, close to its 52-week low of $39.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.9% and a 14.3% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.63, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

