Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Mondelez International (MDLZ), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and KB Home (KBH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Mondelez International (MDLZ), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and KB Home (KBH).

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International on January 8 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.32, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 73.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.63, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report issued on January 8, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #883 out of 7210 analysts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.67, implying a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

KB Home (KBH)

In a report issued on January 8, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on KB Home, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

KB Home has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.