Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Mohawk Industries (MHK), Apple (AAPL) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mohawk Industries (MHK), Apple (AAPL) and Constellation Brands (STZ).

Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim maintained a Hold rating on Mohawk Industries today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 66.9% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as M.D.C. Holdings, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Industries with a $149.29 average price target.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $317.29, close to its 52-week high of $327.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $340.53, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 78.6% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $223.75 average price target.

