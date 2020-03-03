Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Microchip (MCHP), Nike (NKE) and Wayfair (W)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Microchip (MCHP), Nike (NKE) and Wayfair (W).

Microchip (MCHP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Microchip today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nike (NKE)

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating on Nike today and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 39.0% success rate. Sole covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Qurate Retail Group, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $113.55 average price target, implying a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

Citigroup analyst Mark May maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.77, close to its 52-week low of $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, May is ranked #214 out of 5963 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $82.44 average price target, which is a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.