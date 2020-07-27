Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Mattel (MAT), Hershey Co (HSY) and Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Mattel (MAT), Hershey Co (HSY) and Kimberly Clark (KMB).

Mattel (MAT)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Sell rating on Mattel on July 24 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Royal Caribbean.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mattel with a $11.50 average price target.

Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report issued on July 24, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 63.3% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $148.83, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Kimberly Clark on July 24 and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.34, close to its 52-week high of $149.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Kimberly Clark has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.33, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

