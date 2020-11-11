Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) and Diageo (OtherDGEAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) and Diageo (DGEAF).

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.88, close to its 52-week high of $23.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MasterCraft Boat Holdings with a $25.33 average price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report released today, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Diageo, with a price target of £29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.00.

Withagen has an average return of 11.4% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6688 out of 7073 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $37.60 average price target.

