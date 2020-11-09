Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Malibu Boats (MBUU) and B&G Foods (BGS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Malibu Boats (MBUU) and B&G Foods (BGS).

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Malibu Boats, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 81.2% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Malibu Boats with a $69.17 average price target, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (BGS)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson reiterated a Hold rating on B&G Foods on November 6 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.68, close to its 52-week high of $31.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for B&G Foods with a $30.00 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

