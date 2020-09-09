Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Casey’s General (CASY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Casey’s General (CASY).

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Jay Sole from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $326.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $318.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 44.1% success rate. Sole covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Abercrombie Fitch, and Gildan Activewear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $372.97 average price target, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $352.00 price target.

Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report released today, Anthony Lebiedzinski from Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $171.90, close to its 52-week high of $182.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebiedzinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Lebiedzinski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hooker Furniture, Johnson Outdoors, and Petmed Express.

Casey’s General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.43, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

