Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Kroger Company (KR) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kroger Company (KR) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Kroger Company (KR)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as McCormick & Company, Sprouts Farmers, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kroger Company is a Hold with an average price target of $35.31, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty today and set a price target of $308.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $278.50, close to its 52-week high of $304.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ulta Beauty with a $297.44 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ULTA: