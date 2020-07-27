Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: J & J Snack Foods (JJSF), Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF), Daimler (DDAIF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF).

J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on J & J Snack Foods, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on J & J Snack Foods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.50.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and General Motors.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.37, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Gungun Verma maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin today and set a price target of EUR112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Verma is ranked #6247 out of 6803 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $123.30 average price target.

