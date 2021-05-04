Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: iRobot (IRBT) and Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on iRobot (IRBT) and Malibu Boats (MBUU).

iRobot (IRBT)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on iRobot today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 73.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

iRobot has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $140.25, implying a 53.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.41, close to its 52-week high of $93.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Malibu Boats is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.00, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

