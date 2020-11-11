Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Inter Parfums (IPAR) and Alibaba (BABA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Inter Parfums (IPAR) and Alibaba (BABA).
Inter Parfums (IPAR)
In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.49.
According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Parfums is a Hold with an average price target of $54.00, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.
Alibaba (BABA)
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $266.54.
According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $338.55, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.
