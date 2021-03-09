Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Hibbett Sports (HIBB) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hibbett Sports (HIBB) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU).
Hibbett Sports (HIBB)
In a report issued on March 5, Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Hibbett Sports, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.81, close to its 52-week high of $70.76.
According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 77.7% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Hibbett Sports is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.67.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica yesterday and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $288.94.
According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 55.3% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.
Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $417.22.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Read More on LULU: