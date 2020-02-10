Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Hain Celestial (HAIN), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) and Fortinet (FTNT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hain Celestial (HAIN), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) and Fortinet (FTNT).

Hain Celestial (HAIN)

In a report issued on February 7, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hain Celestial, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.22, close to its 52-week high of $27.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, Conagra Brands, and Campbell Soup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hain Celestial with a $28.00 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

In a report issued on February 7, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.84, close to its 52-week low of $29.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 49.4% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Canada Goose Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, which is a 58.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report issued on February 7, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.11, close to its 52-week high of $121.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortinet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.00, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

