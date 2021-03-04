Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: GURU Organic Energy Corp (OtherGUROF) and Carvana Co (CVNA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GURU Organic Energy Corp (GUROF) and Carvana Co (CVNA).

GURU Organic Energy Corp (GUROF)

In a report issued on December 8, Furaz Ahmad from Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage with a Hold rating on GURU Organic Energy Corp and a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is ranked #454 out of 7343 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GURU Organic Energy Corp is a Hold with an average price target of $11.85.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carvana Co (CVNA)

In a report issued on February 25, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $288.13, close to its 52-week high of $323.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carvana Co with a $314.00 average price target, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report issued on February 15, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $325.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.