Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Ford Motor (F) and Nio (NIO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ford Motor (F) and Nio (NIO).

Ford Motor (F)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor on April 30 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, GoodYear Tire, and Stellantis.

Ford Motor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.41, implying a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Nio (NIO)

In a report issued on April 30, Martin Heung from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Nio, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Heung is ranked #6405 out of 7490 analysts.

Nio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.04, a 48.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

