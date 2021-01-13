Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF), Hermes International (OtherHESAF) and Ferrari (RACE)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emmi AG (EMLZF), Hermes International (HESAF) and Ferrari (RACE).

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

In a report issued on January 11, Torsten Sauter from Kepler Capital upgraded Emmi AG to Buy, with a price target of CHF1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Sauter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Implenia AG, Sulzer AG, and ABB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $1122.20 average price target.

Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report issued on January 11, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital upgraded Hermes International to Buy, with a price target of EUR920.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1078.37, close to its 52-week high of $1104.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Swatch Group Bearer, Nestlé SA, and Emmi AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $1027.95 average price target.

Ferrari (RACE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson downgraded Ferrari to Hold on January 11 and set a price target of EUR190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $217.96, close to its 52-week high of $233.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Renault SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $249.45, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

