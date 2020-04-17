Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Embraer SA (ERJ), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Cree (CREE)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Embraer SA (ERJ), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Cree (CREE).

Embraer SA (ERJ)

UBS analyst Myles Walton maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.15, close to its 52-week low of $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Walton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Walton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Curtiss-Wright, and Bombardier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Embraer SA with a $14.00 average price target, which is an 89.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.67, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Cree (CREE)

In a report released today, Paul Coster from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Cree, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 41.3% success rate. Coster covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Dell Technologies, and TTM Technologies.

Cree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.