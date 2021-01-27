Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: DR Horton (DHI) and Kroger Company (KR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on DR Horton (DHI) and Kroger Company (KR).

DR Horton (DHI)

In a report released today, Kenneth Zener from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.79, close to its 52-week high of $83.25.

Zener has an average return of 16.6% when recommending DR Horton.

According to TipRanks.com, Zener is ranked #956 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DR Horton with a $89.54 average price target, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Kroger Company (KR)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.07, close to its 52-week high of $37.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 66.3% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Albertsons Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kroger Company is a Hold with an average price target of $33.08, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, CFRA also downgraded the stock to Hold.

