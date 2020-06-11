Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Dollarama (OtherDLMAF), Hershey Co (HSY) and Lennar (LEN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dollarama (DLMAF), Hershey Co (HSY) and Lennar (LEN).

Dollarama (DLMAF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Dollarama yesterday and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollarama with a $36.32 average price target, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$48.00 price target.

Hershey Co (HSY)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co on June 8 and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hershey Co is a Hold with an average price target of $139.54.

Lennar (LEN)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Lennar on June 9 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 49.4% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lennar with a $53.92 average price target, representing a -13.3% downside. In a report issued on May 27, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

