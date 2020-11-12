Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Crown Crafts (CRWS) and Walmart (WMT)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Crown Crafts (CRWS) and Walmart (WMT).

Crown Crafts (CRWS)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Hold rating on Crown Crafts today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

Crown Crafts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Walmart (WMT)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Walmart today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $147.98, close to its 52-week high of $151.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oxford Industries, Revolve Group, and Under Armour.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $150.94 average price target, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WMT: