Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST), CVS Health (CVS) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Costco (COST), CVS Health (CVS) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF).

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $308.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 54.4% success rate. Trussell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grocery Outlet Holding, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $330.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $83.21 average price target, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Volker Bosse from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.54, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bosse is ranked #2455 out of 6523 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.21, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR68.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.