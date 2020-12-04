Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).
Costco (COST)
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Costco yesterday and set a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $374.05, close to its 52-week high of $390.67.
According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Casey’s General, and Leggett & Platt.
Costco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $393.56, which is a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Telsey Advisory also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $430.00 price target.
