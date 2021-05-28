Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and Guess (GES)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST) and Guess (GES).

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Joe Feldman from Telsey Advisory maintained a Buy rating on Costco, with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $387.50, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $409.33 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

Guess (GES)

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Hold rating on Guess today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.79, close to its 52-week high of $31.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Telsey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Telsey covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Burlington Stores, and Levi Strauss & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Guess with a $33.67 average price target.

