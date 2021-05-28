Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST) and Dollar Tree (DLTR).

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Robert Ohmes from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Costco, with a price target of $435.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $387.50, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Ohmes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Ohmes covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $409.33, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Albertsons Companies, and Sprouts Farmers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.25, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

