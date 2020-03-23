Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Microchip (MCHP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Microchip (MCHP).

Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cooper Tire Rubber, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.95, close to its 52-week low of $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.4% and a 38.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Dorman Products.

Cooper Tire Rubber has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Ducommun.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $21.33 average price target, implying a 93.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Microchip, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.64, close to its 52-week low of $53.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.2% and a 27.8% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microchip is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.65, implying an 83.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

