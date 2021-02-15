Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released today, George Galliers from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR126.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.2% and a 57.9% success rate. Galliers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Stellantis, and Daimler.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.76.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Arndt Ellinghorst from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.19, close to its 52-week high of $80.63.

Ellinghorst has an average return of 21.4% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellinghorst is ranked #7079 out of 7310 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.66, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR70.00 price target.

