Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Clorox (CLX), Take-Two (TTWO) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clorox (CLX), Take-Two (TTWO) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

Clorox (CLX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Sell rating on Clorox today and set a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.96, close to its 52-week high of $238.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $217.50 average price target.

Take-Two (TTWO)

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on Take-Two today and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.69, close to its 52-week high of $169.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Headhunter Group, and Boingo Wireless.

Take-Two has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.54.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, James Targett from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.84, close to its 52-week high of $121.80.

Targett has an average return of 15.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is ranked #6062 out of 6850 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.01, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF115.00 price target.

