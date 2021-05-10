Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Clorox (CLX) and CarMax (KMX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Clorox (CLX) and CarMax (KMX).

Clorox (CLX)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Clorox on May 7 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $183.01, close to its 52-week low of $176.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 77.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $190.27, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $186.00 price target.

CarMax (KMX)

In a report issued on May 6, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarMax, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $129.99, close to its 52-week high of $138.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 78.8% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarMax with a $146.00 average price target, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $153.00 price target.

