Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Clorox (CLX) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clorox (CLX) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS).

Clorox (CLX)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Clorox on August 4 and set a price target of $218.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.46, close to its 52-week high of $239.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $223.33 average price target, a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings today and set a price target of C$47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Canada Goose Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.87, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

