Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Celanese (CE), CF Industries (CF) and Hasbro (HAS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Celanese (CE), CF Industries (CF) and Hasbro (HAS).

Celanese (CE)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Celanese, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.44.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 43.9% success rate. McNulty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.44, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CF Industries (CF)

In a report released today, Don Carson from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on CF Industries, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.06.

Carson has an average return of 9.1% when recommending CF Industries.

According to TipRanks.com, Carson is ranked #826 out of 6295 analysts.

CF Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.57, implying a 35.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Hasbro (HAS)

In a report released today, Tami Zakaria from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Hasbro, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Zakaria is ranked #5327 out of 6295 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hasbro is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.91, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.