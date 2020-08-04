Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Capri Holdings (CPRI) and Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Capri Holdings (CPRI) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF).

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and G-III Apparel Group.

Capri Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.88, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard yesterday and set a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.51, equals to its 52-week high of $35.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Tire, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $36.10 average price target, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$48.00 price target.

