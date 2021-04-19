Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Boston Beer (SAM), Whirlpool (WHR) and Canadian Tire (OtherCDNAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boston Beer (SAM), Whirlpool (WHR) and Canadian Tire (CDNAF).

Boston Beer (SAM)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer on April 14 and set a price target of $1378.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1294.93, close to its 52-week high of $1306.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 77.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $1282.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Whirlpool (WHR)

In a report issued on April 16, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool, with a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $234.81, close to its 52-week high of $238.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.8% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $231.00, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Tire on April 16 and set a price target of C$215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $154.77, equals to its 52-week high of $154.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Tire is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.19.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.