Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Benchmark Electronics (BHE) and Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Benchmark Electronics (BHE) and Onto Innovation (ONTO).

Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Benchmark Electronics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, and TTM Technologies.

Benchmark Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Onto Innovation today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.47, close to its 52-week high of $41.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 72.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Onto Innovation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

